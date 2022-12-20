The Mumbai police recently arrested a man named Ram Sagar Paswan from Bihar's Madhubani district for molesting a minor girl in the city. According to reports, the accused molested the 13-year-old girl in Mumbai's Goregaon area. "Case filed under POCSO Act, accused sent to 14-day judicial custody," officials from Dindoshi police said. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

Man Molests Minor Girl in Goregaon

Mumbai: Dindoshi police arrested a man named Ram Sagar Paswan from Bihar's Madhubani district for molesting a 13-year-old girl in Goregaon area of Mumbai. Case filed under POCSO Act, accused sent to 14-day judicial custody: Dindoshi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)