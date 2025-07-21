Relentless overnight rainfall crippled Mumbai on Monday morning, July 21, flooding key areas and severely disrupting daily life. Andheri was among the worst affected, with its vital subway fully waterlogged and closed for public safety. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned of continued moderate rain with possible thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in isolated areas. The city is also bracing for tidal activity, with a high tide of 3.91 meters expected at 9:19 am, followed by a low tide of 2.28 meters at 3:03 pm. Another high tide of 3.38 meters is forecast at 8:37 pm, with a low of 0.83 meters at 3:12 am on July 22. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of City, Causing Severe Waterlogging; Traffic Affected (Watch Videos).

Mumbai High Tide Alert

🗓️ २१ जुलै २०२५ ⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश सामान्यत: ढगाळ राहून हलका ते मध्यम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे. तसेच, काही ठिकाणी विजांच्या कडकडाटासह जोरदार वारे वाहण्याची शक्यता आहे. 🌊 भरती - सकाळी ९:१९ वाजता - ३.९१ मीटर ओहोटी - दुपारी ३:०३ वाजता - २.२८ मीटर 🌊… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 21, 2025

