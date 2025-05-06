The IPL 2025 play-off race is heating up and two teams in contention for the four, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are set to clash against each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 6. The match has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Both teams have seven wins although MI have played one game more than GT. GT won the last time these two sides clashed. Fans eager to get the live score updates of the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match can check below. Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki Confirms Kagiso Rabada’s Availability for IPL 2025, Says ‘Looking Forward to Getting Back to Playing Game He Loves’.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard

