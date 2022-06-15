A massive fire broke out at the PNP theatre in Alibaug area at around 5 pm on Wednesday. Several fire tenders have been engaged in order to douse the fire. No casualty has been reported as yet.

Check tweet:

Mumbai | Massive fire broke out at PNP theatre in Alibag area at around 5pm. Several fire tenders have been engaged in dousing the fire. pic.twitter.com/APJF4OyEIq — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

