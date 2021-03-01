Maharashtra Govt Takes Cognisance of Media Report Claiming Mumbai Power Outage Was Likely A Chinese Cyber Attack:

Maharashtra state government takes cognisance of a media report, claiming Mumbai power outage was a likely Chinese cyber attack. Home minister Anil Deshmukh seeks a report from the cyber department over it. — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

