Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai this evening, July 22. The heavy downpour in Mumbai comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the maximum city today, July 22 and Wednesday, July 23. IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places today. In contrast, the weather agency has forecasted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 23. Meanwhile, netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of Mumbai Rains. One user said, "Currently Churchgate & adjoining suburbs are getting heavy rains", while a second user wrote, "Pouring in South Mumbai". Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Rainfall Warning Likely During July 21-27 Amid Possible Low-Pressure Area Formation in Bay of Bengal, Check List of Districts Under Orange and Yellow Alert.

Heavy Rainfall in Churchgate and Adjoining Areas

Currently Churchgate & adjoining suburbs are getting heavy rains. Rest of Mumbai was clear till now, expect few rain showers in many parts of Mumbai by tonight. Stay tuned for live updates #MumbaiRains 🎥 @PareshKanade96 pic.twitter.com/WVjOmQjS58 — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 22, 2025

X User Shared Video of Mumbai Rains

Currently Churchgate & adjoining suburbs are getting heavy rains. Rest of Mumbai was clear till now, expect few rain showers in many parts of Mumbai by tonight. Stay tuned for live updates #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Q82WU8t6Dt — Mudassir Goenka (@MudassirGoenka7) July 22, 2025

#MumbaiRains

Pouring in South Mumbai. More rains next 30 minutes🌧️🌧️⛈️ #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) July 22, 2025

Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Mumbai

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC)#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Xl9yz8Jxdj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2025

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

