Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall overnight, which led to waterlogging and reduced visibility in several areas of the city. Multiple videos surfaced online show railway tracks filled with water at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Sion and Dadar railway stations as heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai. One video shows railway tracks submerged at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station. Amid the heavy downpour in the city, the Mumbai police have advised people to avoid non-essential travel. Mumbai Rains: Sion and Dadar Railway Stations Submerged As City Witnesses Heavy Rainfall Leading to Waterlogging and Reduced Visibility; Police Advice People to Avoid Non-Essential Travel (Watch Videos).

Railway Track Submerged at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Station

Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Mumbai

#WATCH Mumbai: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city. Visuals from Sion Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/DyXxmEy1O7 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

Visuals from Kings Circle

#WATCH Mumbai: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city. Visuals from Kings Circle. pic.twitter.com/X6pQGfgxhq — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

Railway Tracks Filled With Water in Dadar

#WATCH | Railway tracks filled with water as heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai since last night Visuals from Dadar railway station pic.twitter.com/RUANn6chD3 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

