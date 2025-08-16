Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall overnight, which led to waterlogging and reduced visibility in several areas of the city. Multiple videos surfaced online show railway tracks filled with water at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Sion and Dadar railway stations as heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai. One video shows railway tracks submerged at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station. Amid the heavy downpour in the city, the Mumbai police have advised people to avoid non-essential travel. Mumbai Rains: Sion and Dadar Railway Stations Submerged As City Witnesses Heavy Rainfall Leading to Waterlogging and Reduced Visibility; Police Advice People to Avoid Non-Essential Travel (Watch Videos).

Railway Track Submerged at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Station

Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Mumbai

Visuals from Kings Circle

Railway Tracks Filled With Water in Dadar

