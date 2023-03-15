For the second consecutive day, Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning after receiving light showers of spells amid rising temperatures across the country. Several citizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of "Mumbai Rains" as the city continues to receive unseasonal rainfall in March. One user shared a video and wrote, "Right now,,,Cloudy morning in Kurla, Mumbai," while a second user said shared a list of dates and said, "Rain probability in Mumbai." Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall with thunderstorms and hailstorms over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada on March 16 and 17. Here's how Mumbaikars are trending #MumbaiRains. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Wake Up To Rainy Morning As Light Rain Lashes City, Make #mumbairains Top Trend by Sharing Pics and Videos on Twitter.

Cloudy Morning in Kurla

Rain Probability in Mumbai

Rain probability in Mumbai March 15 - 40% March 16 - 93% March 17 - 72% March 18 - 51% March 19 - 38% Rain probability in Pune March 15 - 52% March 16 - 96% March 17 - 78% March 18 - 65% March 19 - 49% Heavy TS, Intense rains expected this weekend.#punerains #MumbaiRains — The Weatherman (@rushikesh_agre_) March 14, 2023

Why Isn’t Anyone Concerned About the Pollution Levels in Mumbai??

Why the Hell Is It Raining in March?

Why the hell is it raining in March? #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/YBLyDB9SjB — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)