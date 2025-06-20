Today, June 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared a weather forecast warning for the next five days for Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra. According to the weather agency's five-day weather forecast, a green alert has been issued for Mumbai for today, June 20 and tomorrow, June 21. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the maximum city from Sunday, June 22 to Tuesday, June 24, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai. The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for today, June 20, for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and a few other districts of Maharashtra. Palghar: Electric Transformer Collapses in Naigaon’s Vijay Park Area Following Heavy Rains and Strong Winds, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Mumbai Weather Forecast for Next 5 Days

IMD's weather forecast for Mumbai and other district of Maharashtra. (Photo credits: IMD)

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

