The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe rainfall alert for Maharashtra for tomorrow, September 28. The weather agency has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, predicting extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in the above districts. In addition to the three districts, IMD has also issued heavy rainfall and thunderstorm warnings for Raigad, Ghats of Nasik and Ghats of Pune. On the other hand, a yellow alert forecasting thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall has been issued for districts such as Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur, among others. Severe Rainfall Alert for Maharashtra: IMD Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada Till September 30; Check Details.

