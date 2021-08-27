Mumbai on Friday reported 364 new COVID-19 cases, 214 recoveries and 5 deaths in the past 24 hours. Active cases in the city stand at 2,280 while the total cases have mounted to 7,42,765. The death toll in the metropolis stands at 15,968.

