Mumbai has reported 3,925 fresh novel coronavirus cases, 89 deaths in the past 24 hours. During the same period, 6,380 individuals also recovered from the illness. With this, total tally in the state has reached 6,48,624.

Mumbai reports 3,925 fresh cases, 89 deaths and 6,380 recoveries; case tally at 6,48,624 pic.twitter.com/dkEiO4TPiB — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)