In what can be seen as a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), party spokesperson Sanjana Ghadi and her husband, former corporator Sanjay Ghadi, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction today, April 13. They were welcomed to the party by Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with other senior leaders. Notably, the development comes after the Mahayuti alliance of Shiv Sen, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the BJP defeated the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the recent Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. ‘Mughal Rule Going On’: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray Alleges ‘The Ideology of BJP Is Same As Ancient Invaders’.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

