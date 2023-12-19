Mumbai, December 19: In a heinous act, at least two to three youths allegedly abducted, gang-raped and brutally assaulted a 64-year old widow in Trombay in northeast Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. According to a complaint filed by the victim's daughter, her mother had gone to pray at a nearby Khandoba Temple in Nehru Nagar area of Kurla on Monday night.

From there, at least 3 persons are said to have abducted herand forced her to go with them to an isolated spot near the Thane Creek in Trombay, where they brutally raped her. They then repeatedly hammered her on the face, head, private parts and limbs, as she fell and lost consciousness in the deserted creek area, without anything on her body. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Sexually Assaulted by Husband, Raped by Two Other Men in Ghatkopar; All Three Arrested for Gang-Rape

Suspecting her to be dead, the unidentified trio fled from the spot under cover of darkness, as per the complaint by the daughter. Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, a local woman happened to see the elderly victim, without any clothes, bleeding, and begging for help. "The kind lady first gave her a gown to wear and then helped her from there... Then she informed the police who rushed to the crime scene," her crying daughter told IANS late on Tuesday. Mumbai Shocker: Two 'Wannabe' Extortionists Demand Rs 7 Lakh From Former Employer, Threaten To Detonate Explosives at His Office; Arrested

An official of Trombay police station said that they immediately rushed the victim to the BMC's Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and she will undergo a CT scan for her head injuries. The official said that one of the youth has been detained and being interrogated for details of his accomplices. The woman and her daughter, along with 9-year old grand-daughter, live alone and earn a living selling fish and brooms in the local markets.

