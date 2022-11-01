All passengers travelling in a car need to wear seat belts compulsory in Mumbai from tomorrow i.e. November 1, said police. Today, Mumbai Traffic Police started a seat belt awareness drive that'll continue for 10 days. From November 11, strict action will be taken against defaulters who will be found seated in cars without seat belts - even in back seats, said Mumbai Traffic Police. Seat Belt Made Mandatory for Driver, Passengers in Mumbai From November 1.

Seat Belt Mandatory for All Car Passengers:

Mumbai Traffic Police begins a seat belt awareness drive that'll continue for 10 days, following which action will be taken. From 11th Nov strict action will be taken against defaulters who will be found seated in cars without seat belt - even in back seats: Mumbai Traffic Police — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

