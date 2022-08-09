The Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday took to social media to update citizens on traffic diversions in the city. As per the tweet, on the occasion of Muharram, processions from 7 pm to 1:30 am will be held in South Mumbai today. "South bound traffic from Lal Baug bridge will be diverted to Veer Jijamata udyan, Sant Sawta Mali Marg left diversion, Nath Pai Marg right diversion, P D'Mello road," the Mumbai Traffic Police said in a tweet. Besides, southbound traffic from J J Bridge, Nagpada Police Hospital, Left Turn, Nagpada Junction, Khadaparsi will also be diverted to Byculla Railway Bridge.

Check tweet:

Traffic diverted to Byculla Railway Bridge:

