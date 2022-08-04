The Mumbai Police on Friday said that there would be a slow movement of traffic from Andheri to Dindoshi due to a planned VIP movement from 3 pm to 5 pm today, August 4. "Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly," the Mumbai Police said in its tweet.

Check tweet:

Due to a planned VIP movement from 3 p.m to 5 p.m on 4th August 2022, traffic movement will be slow at Andheri to Dindoshi. Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly. #MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 4, 2022

