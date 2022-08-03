Mumbai traffic police alert commuters on traffic movement on August 3 due to a planned VIP movement between 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM to 06:00 PM on Wednesday, traffic movement will be slow between Santacruz Airport, WEH to Malabar Hill & Malabar Hill to Regal Circle respectively. They requested the Mumbaikers to plan their commute accordingly.

Check Timings Below:

