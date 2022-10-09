Mumbai police today informed commuters that due to the Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi procession, vehicular movement will be closed at some roads of Byculla, Nagpada, Dongri, Kalbadevi, Azhad Medan and D B Marg traffic division. The traffic police requested citizens to plan their commute accordingly from 2 PM on October 9 till the end of processions.

Check Tweet:

The following arrangements are made on #EidMiladUnNabi to ensure smooth vehicular movement as well as procession.#MTPUpdates pic.twitter.com/yux7NrEaOs — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 9, 2022

