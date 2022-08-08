Due to Muharram procession on August 8 and 9, 2022 Mumbai Traffic Police has mapped out several routes for the commuters. Traffic police have released the list of the several routes which will be busy during the above-mentioned dates and asked travelers to avoid those and take alternate routes.

The procession of Shab-A-Shahdat is from Honda Corner for Muharram is scheduled from 4 PM from Nesbit Junction, JJ Road North Channel and end at Sir JJ Marg South Channel, Sir JJ Junction, IR Road Pakmodia Street Zainbia Hall.

Check the Complete List of Routes and Diversions Here:

Muharram procession on August 8 and 9, 2022 will start from Honda Corner, passing Nesbit Junction, JJ Road North Channel and end at Sir JJ Marg South Channel, Sir JJ Junction, IR Road Pakmodia Street Zainbia Hall. Alternate traffic arrangements have been made.#MTPTrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/Q0Hos7vyed — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 8, 2022

Meanhwile, on the same day 60 feet road, 90 feet road, Dharavi, Mahim Sion Link Road, Sant Rohidas Marg, Mahim will be closed for vehicular movement between 3 pm to 12 am due to Muharram procession 2022.

More Details Here:

On the pretext of Muharram processions on 8 and 9 August, 2022, 60 feet road, 90 feet road, Dharavi, Mahim Sion Link Road, Sant Rohidas Marg, Mahim will be closed for vehicular movement between 3 pm to 12 am. Alternate traffic arrangements have been made. #MTPTrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/p35UUGFMpo — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 8, 2022

