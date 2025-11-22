A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Mumbai area today, November 22. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted near Mahim Station in Mumbai and caused significant damage to eight to 10 homes. Soon after the incident came to light, fire engines and emergency services were deployed to the scene to control the fire. So far, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West, People Stranded on Top Floors Rescued by Fire Department (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze Erupts in Mumbai's Mahim Area

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out near Mahim Station in Mumbai, causing significant damage to 8-10 homes. Fire engines and emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene to control the fire. So far, there are no reports of casualties. pic.twitter.com/F4ApZgny9Y — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2025

