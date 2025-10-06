Ahead of the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Mumbai Traffic Police on Monday, October 6, issued a traffic advisory for motorists in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from October 7 to 9. According to the police, a large number of delegates and attendees are expected to visit BKC during this time. In an official statement on X, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, "In view of a major global event scheduled at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) from 7th to 9th Oct 2025, a large number of attendees are expected, leading to traffic congestion in and around the BKC area." Motorists have been urged to plan their travel routes in advance and avoid the BKC stretch as far as possible to prevent delays. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mumbai to attend the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead of Global Fintech Fest 2025 at BKC From October 7 to 9

In view of a major global event scheduled at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) from 7th to 9th Oct 2025, a large number of attendees are expected, leading to traffic congestion in and around the BKC area. Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mumbai Traffic Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)