The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai issued a Red alert at 7:00 am on August 20, 2025, warning of heavy to intense rainfall over Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts for the next three hours. The alert indicates the possibility of heavy downpours leading to waterlogging, traffic congestion, and disruption of local train services. Citizens have been advised to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and exercise caution near low-lying and flood-prone areas. Emergency teams and municipal authorities have been placed on alert to manage potential flooding. The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates. Mumbai Rains: Multiple Local Train Services Cancelled As Heavy Rainfall Leads to Waterlogging, Check Full List.

Mumbai Weather Forecast Today

