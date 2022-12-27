The weather in Mumbai continues to be pleasant after witnessing the coldest day a few days back. The city recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celcius on the Christmas holiday. The maximum city on Tuesday morning experienced a temperature of 21 degrees Celcius. The city will witness a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celcius during the day. Delhi Weather Update on December 27: Delhiites Wake Up to Dense Fog as Cold Wave Continues in National Capital (See Pics).

Mumbai Weather Today:

