In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a youth allegedly molested a girl in Muzaffarnagar. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 2-minute 9-second video clip shows a youth allegedly trying to molest a girl walking on the road. As the video moves further, the youth is seen trying to force the girl onto his bike. After the incident came to light, the police said that they have launched an investigation in connection with the matter. Cops also said that action will be taken against the culprits. The incident is said to have taken place on the busy streets of the Jansath Kotwali area in Muzaffarnagar. One Held for Sexually Harassing Woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police.

Youth Molests Girl in Muzaffarnagar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)