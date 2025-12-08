A house was set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh over a land dispute. According to news agency PTI, the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. It is reported that a house was torched following a land dispute in the city. After the incident, the police launched a probe into the incident, and further details are awaited. A video of the incident showing the house being engulfed in flames after it was set ablaze has also gone viral on social media. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Three-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fire in Gonda Village.

House Set Ablaze in Gonda Over Land Dispute

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: A house was torched following a land dispute in Gonda. Police have launched a probe into the incident; further details are awaited.#UttarPradesh #Gonda #Crime (Source - Third party) (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/J7nlVFJGv8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2025

