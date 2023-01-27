Elections have been declared for the states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. While Meghalaya will vote on February 16, people of Nagaland and Tripura will cast the ballot on February 27 in single phase. Ahead of the elections, Election commission of India (ECI) has released notification for media coverage during the polls. Highlighting the Section 126 of representation of the People Act, 1951, ECI said that no person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise its results through the print or electronic media, during 48 hours before polling. Any person who violates the provisions of this section shall be punished with imprisonment for a term up to 2 years/ a fine/ both. Currently, exit polls can be telecast only after the conclusion of the last phase of the election. Election Commission of India To Host Second Global Conference on ‘Use of Technology and Elections Integrity’ in Delhi.

Guidelines For Media Coverage:

General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of Meghalaya, Nagaland & Tripura, 2023- Media Coverage during the period referred to in Section 126 of the R.P. Act, 1951.https://t.co/T9m4ojmqCZ — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) January 27, 2023

