11 Patients Dead After Leakage From Oxygen Tanker Outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital; Maharashtra Govt Orders Enquiry:

It's an unfortunate incident. As per preliminary info, we've learnt that 11 people died. We're trying to get a detailed report. We've ordered an enquiry as well. Those who are responsible will not be spared: FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane on Nashik Oxygen tanker leak incident pic.twitter.com/sT7M8XbatF — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

