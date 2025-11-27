A three-year-old boy was seriously injured after falling from the first floor of his home in Maharashtra's Nashik. The incident occurred in Nashik's Sahdev Nagar area. CCTV video shows the child climbing onto the balcony wall while trying to call out to his friends, before losing his balance and plunging to the ground. The fall left him with a severe head injury. The boy was identified as Shriraj Amol Shinde. His family and neighbours rushed to the scene immediately after hearing the commotion, and the child was quickly taken to a private hospital in Nashik for treatment. Leopard in Nashik: Big Cat Strolls Through Residential Area in Maharashtra’s Manmad, Attacks Duck Before Vanishing (Watch Video).

Boy Falls off 1st Floor of Building in Maharashtra's Nashik

