On the occasion of National Youth Day 2024, school students in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal took part in a mass yoga event, commemorating the birth anniversary of Hindu monk and social reformer Swami Vivekananda. In a video shared by ANI, thousands of students were seen doing breathing exercise as they participated in the yoga event, to mark the National Youth Day on Friday January 12. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, formerly twitter to pay tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 161st birth anniversary. "Hundreds of salutes to Swami Vivekananda, who established Indian spirituality and culture on the global stage, on the occasion of his birth anniversary and National Youth Day. His thoughts and messages, full of energy and enthusiasm, will continue to inspire the youth to do something from time to time", PM Modi posted on X. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Social Reformer, Says ‘His Thoughts and Messages Will Continue To Inspire the Youth’.

School Students Take Part in Yoga Event:

VIDEO | Students participate in Yoga event in Bhopal on the occasion of National Youth Day, observed on January 12, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. pic.twitter.com/vtuoSMaEO5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2024

