A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra today, October 21. According to the news agency PTI, the blaze erupted at a house in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows the house in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe area engulfed in flames. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Navi Mumbai Fire: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Blaze Erupts at Multi-Storey Residential Building in Maharashtra’s Vashi (Watch Videos).

Massive Fire Breaks Out in House in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe

VIDEO | Maharashtra Fire breaks out at a house in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos –https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#NaviMumbai #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/FaPyJhGcAS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2025

