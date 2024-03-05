The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday, March 5, called a Lok Sabha constituency review meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As per news agency ANI, the review meeting will take place for two days. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and party leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Baba Siddiqui and others attended the meeting. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis Praise Ajit Pawar for Development Work in Baramati.

NCP's Lok Sabha Constituency Review Meeting

