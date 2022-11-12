On Friday, November 4, the Kathmandu District Court ordered Nepal's star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane to be sent to judicial custody until the final hearing over the case of rape of a minor against him. The court decided to remand Lamichhane in custody until the final verdict in the case. The former Nepali national cricket team captain is facing a charge of raping a minor.

Sandip Lamichhane sent to judicial custody:

Nepal cricketer and former team captain, Sandeep Lamichhane, was sent to judicial custody in connection with the rape of a minor until the final verdict on the case by a Kathmandu District Court on November 4. — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

