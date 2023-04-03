The ministry also said that the net direct tax collections for 2022-23 represented an increase of 17.63 percent when compared to Rs. 14.12 lakh crore in the preceding Financial Year i.e. FY 2021-22. The Finance Ministry on Monday said that the net direct tax collections for 2022-23 fiscal were Rs 16.61 lakh crore. The ministry also said that the net direct tax collections exceeded the revised budget target. Cryptocurrency Taxation: Rs 158 Crore Direct Tax Collected in Current Fiscal Through TDS on Crypto Assets.

Net Direct Tax Collections for FY 2022–23 Stands at Rs. 16.61 Lakh Crore

Net direct tax collections for 2022-23 fiscal at Rs 16.61 lakh cr, exceed revised budget target: FinMin — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2023

