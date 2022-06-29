The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday registered a case under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the heinous murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Rajasthan's Udaipur. "Pursuant to the registration of the case, NIA teams have already reached Udaipur & requisite action for expeditious investigation of case has already been initiated," said an NIA spokesperson.

