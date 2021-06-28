New Delhi, June 28: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference today at 3 pm in New Delhi. The Finance Ministry, in a tweet, gave the information in this regard. According to reports, Sitharaman will likely to announce economic relief measures. Viewers can catch live streaming of the press conferece on the official YouTube channel of Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Here Is The Live Streaming Link Of The Press Conference:

