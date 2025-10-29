No artificial rain was recorded in Delhi after the much-anticipated cloud seeding operation, with IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal explaining the reasons behind its limited success. Speaking to ANI on October 29, Agrawal said, “We did not get a lot of cloud moisture. It was only around 15%. Given the low moisture content, the possibility of rain is very small.” The IIT Kanpur-led team fired 14 flares on Tuesday, October 28, using a mixture of 20% silver iodide and the rest composed of rock salt and common salt. Despite the failure to trigger rainfall, Agrawal noted that the experiment yielded valuable data. “We had set up 15 stations across Delhi to measure air pollution and moisture levels, and our data shows a 6–10% reduction in PM2.5 and PM10 concentration,” he said. Calling the findings “extremely useful,” he added that such results would help improve future cloud-seeding efforts. “We expect to do two more sorties today, and with slightly better moisture content, we hope for better outcomes,” Agrawal concluded. Delhi Prepares for ‘Artificial Rain’ in Burari, Cloud Seeding Plane Headed From Kanpur to National Capital (Watch Video).

IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal Explains Why Delhi’s Cloud Seeding Didn’t Work

#WATCH | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: On cloud seeding in Delhi, Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, says, "We did not get a lot of cloud moisture. It was only around 15%. Given the low moisture content, the possibility of rain is very small. So we did not achieve success from… pic.twitter.com/f9bErKASND — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2025

