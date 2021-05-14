No COVID-19 Vaccination in Mumbai on May 15 and May 16, Says BMC:

Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that there will be NO VACCINATION tomorrow and day after i.e. 15th and 16th May 2021. Please watch this space for further updates for the days ahead #MyBMCVaccinationUpdate #WeShallOvercome https://t.co/xigkipRdyS — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)