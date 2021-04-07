Maharashtra Govt shouldn't play politics over vaccination. Total number of COVID-19 vaccine supplied to State till date is 1,06,19,190; consumption is 90,53,523(of which 6% wastage-over 5 lakh) 7,43,280 vaccines in pipeline. Nearly 23 lakh dosage available: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Central Govt replenishes more vaccine than what is needed for actual use: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2021

