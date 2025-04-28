In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a doctor refused to treat a Muslim woman in response to the Pahalgam terror attack; however, later she deleted the post. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The doctor, identified as Neha Arora Verma, also shared a screenshot of her message in the post in which she declined to consult a Muslim woman. The screenshot of the chat shows the doctor asking the patient her name, and when the patient replied, the doctor said, "Am sorry we are no longer taking any Muslim patient at our center. Hope u find someone better in your area." Pahalgam Terror Attack: All but 1 Pakistani National Repatriated From Uttar Pradesh After Centre Announced Visa Cancellation for Pakistan Nationals.

Doctor Refuses Treatment to Muslim Patient in Indore

