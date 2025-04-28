Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that all Pakistani nationals residing in the state, except for one, have been repatriated after the cancellation of their visas. According to officials, the state moved swiftly after the Union government directed tighter scrutiny of foreign nationals in India. Visa cancellations were processed immediately after security agencies flagged concerns in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident. 'Gun Shots Still Echoes in Our Ears': Karnataka Software Engineer Reveals How His Army Brother Saved 35-40 Lives During Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says 'We Survived the Horror To Tell the Story' (See Pics).

After Pahalgam Attack, Uttar Pradesh Cancels Visas, Repatriates Pakistani Nationals

Barring one, all Pakistani nationals repatriated from Uttar Pradesh following cancellation of visa after Pahalgam terror attack: State govt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2025

