A video is doing rounds on social media where youth can be seen pulling off a rather risky stunt by sitting on the roof of a moving luxury car. The video is said to be of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, one of the men can be seen sitting on the roof of the moving car, while the other one driving the vehicle, and can be seen leaning out of the door. Meanwhile, cops have launched a probe into the matter and a manhunt to nab the men was launched after the video went viral. Himachal Pradesh: Failed Stunt Sends Speeding Car Jumping Over Divider, Colliding With Railing on NH-5 in Solan; Watch Video.

Risky Stunt on Roof of Luxury Car in Noida:

