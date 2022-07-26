A video has gone viral showing a car jumping over a divider and colliding with a railing on NH-5 in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. This incident took place when a resident from Amritsar tried performing stunts while driving recklessly. The vehicle got damaged but the driver was safe. A case was filed under the Section 279 of IPC in Dharampur Police Station, Solan Police said.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | HP: A video went viral showing a car jumping over a divider & colliding with railing on NH-5 in Solan; a resident from Amritsar tried performing stunts while rash driving. Vehicle damaged but driver safe. Case filed u/s 279 of IPC in Dharampur PS: Solan Police (25.07) pic.twitter.com/o5ajWRJuiG — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)