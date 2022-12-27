In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a maid was seen being dragged and pulled by her owner out of an elevator in Noida. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 42-second video clip, a woman can be seen pulling and dragging away her maid out of the lift. As per reports, the shocking incident took place in Noida's Cleo County society in Sector 120. The video shows the woman pulling and dragging her maid in order to force her to work. After the video came to light, an FIR was registered against the woman of the high-rise building. Stray Dogs Attack in UP: Pack of Dogs Bites Man in Greater Noida, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Elevator CCTV captures what a resident of Noida’s upscale Cleo County society did to her domestic help, reportedly to force her to work. FIR registered. Full story on @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/SeyNKkyDtT — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 27, 2022

