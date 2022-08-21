On Saturday, Bharti Singh, Addl CP of Noida Police said that a woman named Bhavya Rai, who was caught on video abusing and misbehaving with security personnel was arrested. She further said that the police registered a case acting on the complaint of the security guard. Rai's vehicle was also brought to the police station. In the 2-minute 19-second video clip that had went viral on social media, Rai can be seen abusing and physically assaulting a security guard at a posh residential society. Later, she was detained by the Noida Police after the video went viral.

Check Tweet:

Noida, UP | A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing, misbehaving with a security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to PS & she has been arrested: Bharti Singh, Addl CP (HQ) pic.twitter.com/jZCgHNREgt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022

