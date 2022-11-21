On Monday, the Delhi government said that Nursery admissions in the national capital will begin from December 1, 2022. The official notification stated that the first list will be announced on January 20, 2023, while the last date of the admission process is March 17, 2023. Rahul Gandhi Interrupted by Translator During His Speech in Poll-Bound Gujarat, Watch Video To Know What Happened Next.

Nursery Admissions in Delhi To Begin

Nursery admissions in Delhi will begin from 1st December 2022 first list will be announced on 20th January 2023, last date of the admission process is 17th March 2023 pic.twitter.com/0Qdyg2X13b — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

