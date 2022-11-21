In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man stopped Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in Gujarat. In the video, the man can be heard asking Gandhi to continue speaking in Hindi instead of waiting for the translator on stage to repeat his speech Gujarati. "You speak in Hindi, we will understand. We don't need translation," the man shouted. Following this, Gandhi paused and asked the man if that would be okay -- "Chalega Hindi? (will Hindi work)", he said. The crowd cheered the Congress leader as the translator left the stage. Umang App Down? Netizens Claim Application Not Opening After Update, PF Related Services Down (Check Tweets).

Man Asks Rahul Gandhi To Speak in Hindi

Watch: Man Interrupts Speech In Gujarat, Then Rahul Gandhi Does This... https://t.co/jnLJqicSFZ pic.twitter.com/JGoy2YkGDZ — NDTV (@ndtv) November 21, 2022

