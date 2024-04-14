The Congress declared names of 75 candidates for the upcoming Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 on Sunday, April 14. There are a total of 147 seats in the Odisha assembly. The voting for the 147-member Odisha assembly will be held in four phases from May 13 to June 1. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Another List of 10 Candidates, Fields Kanhaiya Kumar From North East Delhi Against BJP's Manoj Tiwari; Check Full List of Names.

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

Congress releases list of 75 candidates for upcoming Odisha Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/cg79Zft2jX — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

