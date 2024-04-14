The Congress has announced the Lok Sabha candidates for 10 seats including three seats in Delhi on Sunday. Kanhaiya Kumar will contest elections from North East Delhi, pitted against BJP's Manoj Tiwari. Kumar will be contesting his second Lok Sabha election. In 2019, he had contested as a Communist Party of India candidate from Bihar's Begusarai, wherein he had lost to Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh. He joined the Congress in 2021. Manoj Tiwari is a two-time MP from this constituency. Besides Delhi, the Congress also announced its candidates for six seats in Punjab. The grand old party has fielded ex-Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Another List of Candidates, Fields Vikramaditya Singh From Mandi Against BJP's Kangana Ranaut; Check Full List of Names.

Congress Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress releases another list of 10 candidates for the general elections. Kanhaiya Kumar to contest from North East Delhi (against BJP North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari), JP Agarwal to contest from Chandni Chowk (against BJP candidate from… pic.twitter.com/0c4oiZVIn9 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

