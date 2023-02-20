Saroj Agarwal, a woman sarpanch in Nuapada district of Odisha used a drone and successfully dropped pension at a divyang’s doorstep recently. She also used drone to drop medicine at a villager’s house inside dense forest. Agarwal, the sarpanch of Baleswar panchayat block in Nuapada district, is making the use of drone technology in an innovative manner for public service. Those who are bedridden now receive their pension inside an envelope, with their name and address on it through a drone. Jyotiraditya Scindia Says Drones Used for Delivery of Vaccine and Medicines in Remote Areas.

Pension Through Drone:

